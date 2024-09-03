Cambridge School of Bucharest celebrates 30 years of growing together

News from Companies

As the Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) opens its doors to students for the 2024/2025 academic year, the school proudly marks a significant milestone—its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1994 with just 20 students, CSB has grown into one of Romania's premier educational institutions, now serving a diverse student body and offering a wide range of academic programmes.

This year, CSB is excited to announce several new developments aimed at enhancing the educational experience. The much-anticipated opening of The Cloud for Year 4-6 Primary students introduces a cutting-edge STEM lab, a spacious PE hall, and a dedicated outdoor space, providing students with a modern environment to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. This expansion is part of the school's commitment to fostering a well-rounded education, where physical education and outdoor activities are given equal importance.

This academic year also sees the launch of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme at CSB, which provides Key Stage 5 students with an additional pathway running parallel to CSB’s established A Level courses. While continuing to offer high-quality teaching for A Level examinations, students will be able to make academic decisions based on their learning preferences and intellectual interests, giving students multiple avenues to academic and personal achievement.

Reflecting on its three decades of growth, CSB remains committed to expanding opportunities for students. This year, the school will offer more clubs, competitive sports opportunities, as well as school and out-of-school events and trips than ever before, ensuring that every student can find an activity that ignites their passion. One new highlight of the school calendar is the launch of Global Money Week, an initiative designed to teach students about financial literacy and the importance of making informed financial decisions. This goes in cohesion with CSB’s Financial Literacy curriculum, which was created by students and shortlisted for the prestigious TES Awards for International

Schools in the category of Curriculum Initiative of the Year.

In partnership with Youth Forum Switzerland, CSB continues to emphasise its role in shaping global citizens. The school is delighted to announce that one of its students, Maria in Year 12, has been selected as a Global Youth Ambassador, representing CSB on the world stage. This appointment is part of the school’s broader involvement in the Youth Ambassador Program for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in collaboration with the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO). Through these initiatives, CSB supports young change-makers who are committed to making a positive impact on the world.

As CSB looks back on its 30-year journey, it celebrates the achievements of its students, faculty, and community. From its humble beginnings to becoming a leader in education, CSB has always been guided by a commitment to academic success, innovation, and a deep sense of community. The school is excited to continue this legacy as it embarks on another academic year, ready to inspire the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and creators.

*This is a Press release.