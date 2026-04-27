Romanian business community urges continuation of state sector reforms

Ten of the most powerful business organizations in Romania are calling for the continuation of state sector reforms, on which strategic objectives for Romania's economic prosperity depend, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. “These reforms are not optional,” the business community’s message warned, adding that they represent determining criteria in strategic country projects.

The message came as president Nicusor Dan summoned the four political parties, previously forming a ruling coalition that has been facing an uncertain future after the Social Democrats (PSD) threatened to pull out of it over conflict with prime minister Ilie Bolojan. President Dan said he seeks to reach an agreement over the key reforms needed for full disbursement of the EUR 10 billion under the Resilience Facility by the end of the year and on speeding up the absorption of EU cohesion funds under the Multiannual Financial Framework.

After a tense and prolonged electoral period, costly for the economy and the population, Romania can no longer afford to postpone the reforms necessary to embark on a path of construction, stabilisation, and restoration of trust and credibility, the message signed by business associations such as AHK, AmCham, and AOAR reads.

The business community expressed its deep concern that, in the absence of continuity of reforms, the turbulence in the political environment poses a high risk of eroding the results of the adjustment of the twin deficits generated by the fiscal-budgetary measures adopted in an emergency regime last year.

“After the first wave of measures mainly targeted the private sector and the population, they were to be complemented this year by necessary reforms and restructuring in the public sector, in the administration and in state-owned companies, essential for correcting structural imbalances,” the press release reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com