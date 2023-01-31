Business

Bulgarian exports to Romania increased 40% in 2022

31 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bulgaria's exports to Romania increased by over 40% in the first ten months of last year, exceeding EUR 4 bln, according to the Bulgarian publication 24Chasa.

The trade figures were discussed during a meeting between the Bulgarian minister of economy and industry, Nikola Stoianov, and the Romanian ambassador to Bulgaria, Brândușa Predescu. "Trade rose to EUR 7.247 bln in the same period, exceeding our initial projections of EUR 7 bln for the entire year 2021," minister Stoianov emphasized, cited by G4Media.

Bulgarian companies are already leaders in certain areas of the Romanian market and have a significant share in insurance and lending in the country.

"Bulgarian investments in Romania are several times over the size of Romanian investments in Bulgaria, and this is a trend that I hope we can change through joint efforts," Stoianov added.

The two countries agreed to cooperate on several joint initiatives in 2023, aiming to stimulate trade and investments. Experts from the two countries' economic ministries are scheduled to meet in the second half of 2023 for consultations. They plan to intensify bilateral economic cooperation between Romania and Bulgaria.

Another topic of discussion was the cooperation between the statistical institutes of the two countries. The two institutions cooperate based on a signed memorandum, but there is a need for a more detailed review of the data, according to the Romanian side.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Bulgarian exports to Romania increased 40% in 2022

31 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bulgaria's exports to Romania increased by over 40% in the first ten months of last year, exceeding EUR 4 bln, according to the Bulgarian publication 24Chasa.

The trade figures were discussed during a meeting between the Bulgarian minister of economy and industry, Nikola Stoianov, and the Romanian ambassador to Bulgaria, Brândușa Predescu. "Trade rose to EUR 7.247 bln in the same period, exceeding our initial projections of EUR 7 bln for the entire year 2021," minister Stoianov emphasized, cited by G4Media.

Bulgarian companies are already leaders in certain areas of the Romanian market and have a significant share in insurance and lending in the country.

"Bulgarian investments in Romania are several times over the size of Romanian investments in Bulgaria, and this is a trend that I hope we can change through joint efforts," Stoianov added.

The two countries agreed to cooperate on several joint initiatives in 2023, aiming to stimulate trade and investments. Experts from the two countries' economic ministries are scheduled to meet in the second half of 2023 for consultations. They plan to intensify bilateral economic cooperation between Romania and Bulgaria.

Another topic of discussion was the cooperation between the statistical institutes of the two countries. The two institutions cooperate based on a signed memorandum, but there is a need for a more detailed review of the data, according to the Romanian side.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years