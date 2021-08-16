Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/16/2021 - 08:32
Business

RO budget revision brings deficit-to-GDP ratio marginally down to 7.13%

16 August 2021
The Romanian Ministry of Finance posted for public debate the project for revising the central government and social security budgets, based on assumptions for 7% GDP growth compared to 4.3% expected in February when the first budget planning was drafted.

The general government budget revenues and expenditures are revised upward by 4.2% each (to RON 380.5 bln and 463.7 bln respectively), resulting in a deficit of RON 83.2 bln (EUR 16.9 bln) or RON 3.2 bln (4%) more compared to the initial budget planning, Economica.net reported.

The revenues to GDP ratio (already low in absolute terms) deteriorate from 32.7% to 32.4%.

The increase in both revenues and expenditures is less than proportional to the 5.2% higher (nominal terms) under the updated projection.

The 5.2% upward revision of the nominal GDP (to RON 1,179.4 bln or EUR 238.8 bln) is somewhat cautious, particularly because the GDP deflator will exceed the 4% estimate, which will allow the Government to distribute more funds in the second budget revision already announced for November.

As for the second revision unveiled by the Government, the central Government budget revenues increase by RON 6.4 bln, of which VAT revenues increase by RON 3.2 bln, and excise duties by RON 1.5 bln.

Central Government budget expenditures increase by RON 9.9 bln, of which expenditures on goods and services by RON 1.6 bln; transfers between public administration units by RON 1.5 bln, and other transfers, which are not specified, by RON 2.2 bln.

The Health Ministry receives an additional RON 3.7 bln, of which RON 1.9 bln for the fight against COVID-19, according to Ziarul Financiar. The Ministry of Finance has an additional RON 3 bln, the ministry of development receives RON 2.2 bln more, of which RON 2 bln for the National Local Development Program (PNDL).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
1

