Bucharest’s Titan industrial platform to be put up for public auction starting at EUR 16 mln

The Titan Heavy Machinery (Mașini Grele) industrial platform in Bucharest’s District 3 will be put up for public auction, as part of the insolvency procedure, with a starting price of EUR 16 million.

The assets include a 47,286 sqm plot of land, industrial halls with a total area of 34,870 sqm, an office building (Basement + Ground Floor + 5 Floors + terrace) with a usable area of 2,717 sqm, as well as vacant land with development potential.

The platform is part of the former FAUR industrial area and later operated under the name IMUAB. After the privatization of the 1990s, Titan Heavy Machinery produced equipment and industrial components, especially for the rubber processing industry.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the headquarters of the judicial administrator CITR, in accordance with legal provisions.

"The Titan Heavy Machinery platform is a valuable asset, with excellent positioning and high versatility, whether for industrial/logistics investments or sustainable real estate developments. The main objective is the proper capitalization of the company’s assets, in a way that serves both the interests of the creditors and the urban and economic potential of the area,” says Dragoș Ghiță, Project Manager, CITR.

(Photo source: press release)