Culture

Romania photo of the day: Several houses at Bucharest's Village Museum undergo restoration

04 November 2021
Several houses that are part of the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest are undergoing restoration. 

A team of craftsmen from the northern Romania region of Maramureș is working on refurbishing a house from Fundu Moldovei, a commune in Suceava county. (Photo: Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti" Facebook Page)

In October, the museum undertook and finalized the restoration of the roof of the Zlatna oil press (Oloința Valea Mică), a 19th-century installation consisting of two wood devices: the press, devised to crush the seeds, and the collection basket. It also finished works on a fence for the Nereju Mic house. The works were funded by the museum, the Culture Ministry said.

This month, works continue on the roofs of the houses Straja, Voitinel, Fundu Moldovei, and at Feneș fulling mill, a 19th-century hydro-mechanically-run installation. The fulling mill was used to thicken and finish wool fibers which were later suitable for sewing winter clothes.

(Photo: Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti" Facebook Page)

