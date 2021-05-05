With 31.2% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate in Romania, according to official data released on Tuesday, May 4.

Cluj county is next with a share of 28%, followed by the counties of Timis - 22.5%, Brasov - 22%, Sibiu - 21.8%, and Constanta - 21.4%. In Alba county, 19.5% of the eligible population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while Ilfov reached a vaccination rate of 18.7%.

At the opposite end, the counties of Suceava (10%), Botosani (10.4%), Giurgiu (10.5%), and Bacau (10.8%) have the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The rates were calculated based on data from the National Institute of Statistics on the number of people residing in Romania in 2020.

Romania kicked off its vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020. More than 3.41 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine in the country by May 4: over 1.32 million people got the first dose, and 2.08 million received both doses.

To speed up the vaccination campaign, the Romanian authorities have been introducing extra options for those who want to get a vaccine, such as mobile and drive-through vaccination centers or "vaccination marathons" in big cities. Online appointments on the government-run platform Programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro are also available, and family doctors also joined the campaign on May 4.

Vaccination without a prior appointment is possible at drive-through centers opened in Bucharest, Deva, Cluj-Napoca, and Arad, as well as during dedicated events organized by central and local authorities, such as the "vaccination marathons." A complete list is available here.

