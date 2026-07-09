Bucharest court suspends decisions adopted at Liberal Party congress

The Bucharest Tribunal on July 8 suspended the application of all decisions adopted at the National Liberal Party (PNL) Extraordinary Congress held on June 21, as well as subsequent decisions taken by the party's National Political Bureau, pending a ruling on the merits of the case.

The ruling, which can be appealed but is immediately enforceable, affects 17 party decisions, including the adoption of a new statute, the election of the new leadership, and the party's decision to rule out a political alliance with the Social Democratic Party (PSD). It also suspends decisions dismissing 13 county branch leaders.

The case was brought by a group of 18 PNL members challenging the legality of the congress and the subsequent decisions of the party leadership.

The court's decision temporarily restores the previous governing structures. However, Ilie Bolojan remains party leader, having held the position before the June 21 congress.

In a statement, the PNL said it would appeal the ruling. "The National Liberal Party will use all legal means to defend the vote of the Extraordinary Congress of June 21, an expression of the will of the majority of liberals. The PNL will seek justice to the end," the party said, adding that the court had ordered only the provisional suspension of the decisions until the merits of the case are examined.

Ilie Bolojan also criticised the legal challenge in a Facebook post. "What is happening against us is because we chose, with a large majority, to decide our own fate, to respect ourselves and our voters, and to serve Romania. The political world cannot regain its credibility by repeating the same mistakes that alienated Romanians from us," he wrote.

He added that the party would comply with the court's decision while continuing to defend the congress resolutions through the judicial process.

The legal dispute comes amid internal divisions within the PNL over the party's political strategy following the collapse of the governing coalition. The plaintiffs have opposed the decisions adopted at the June congress, including changes to the party's leadership and political direction.

iulian@romania-insider.com