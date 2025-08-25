Entertainment

Hop-on, hop-off tourist buses return to the streets of Bucharest

25 August 2025

Open-top tourist buses returned to the streets of the Romanian capital on Monday, August 25, as the “Bucharest City Tour” line resumed operation. The service, operated by the capital’s transport company STB, offers visitors and locals a chance to rediscover the city, taking passengers past some of its most iconic landmarks.

The hop-on, hop-off buses run daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with departures every 30 minutes. A full loop of the route, which covers major landmarks including the Arch of Triumph, Calea Victoriei and the Palace of Parliament, takes about 90 minutes.

Tickets are valid for 24 hours from the first use and allow unlimited boarding and disembarking. Children under seven travel free. 

Tickets can be purchased at STB sales points or on board, with card payments only.

According to the Bucharest City Hall announcement, an audio guide is available in Romanian, English, French, Italian, and German via the Izi Travel app. 

Schedules and route updates can be checked through the InfoTB app, the official website bct.stb.ro, or STB’s social media pages.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Tags
