Society

Bucharest sees more than 770,000 tourist arrivals in the first five months of the year

28 August 2025

Bucharest recorded 777,756 tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted by Agerpres

The peak of tourist traffic was reached in May, with 189,594 arrivals, while January recorded the lowest level, of 129,458 arrivals.

Most arrivals, namely 651,004 (83.7% of the total), were recorded in hotels, followed by apartments and rooms for rent, with 101,745 arrivals (13.08% of the total). The net occupancy rate of accommodation places varied during this timeframe between 37.4% in January and 54.9% in May 2025.

At the national level, 4.49 million arrivals were recorded between January 1 and May 31, 2025, in accommodation structures, including apartments and rooms for rent. This is an increase of 0.8% compared to the similar period in 2024. 

The overnight stays recorded in tourist accommodation venues amounted to 8.74 million (up 3.1%).

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

