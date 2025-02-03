Bucharest subway union launch Japanese-style strike to protest staff shortages

The Free Subway Union (USLM), which reunites the Bucharest subway employees, initiated a Japanese-style strike on Monday, February 3, to raise awareness of the staff shortage impacting their work. If no agreement is reached with the government, they plan a general strike starting February 10.

The strike comes after the government began a cost-cutting campaign aimed at reducing the state apparatus. As part of the drive, which finally addresses a sky-high 8.65% public deficit, the executive barred state entities - including Metrorex, the subway agency under the Ministry of Transport - from making new hires.

"We already have a 20% staff shortage, and there is talk of losing another 300 employees, which would mean a total shutdown because we wouldn't have the necessary personnel. USLM has decided to start a Japanese strike on February 3 to alert passengers and all decision-makers that this situation cannot continue. From February 10, if we are not heard and respected, we will implement a general strike," said USLM leader Marian Artimon, cited by Digi24.

The union official says that Metrorex lost 208 positions compared to last year. Most retired out of activity to take advantage of a favorable pension law.

"If they hadn't retired, they would have lost 35% of their pension. The staff shortage is worsening, and there are no longer enough personnel to operate the trains. In addition to this shortage, there are 10,000 days of unused vacation, rolled-over overtime, and train operators who should have eight days off per month are only getting four,” Artimon added.

Union members say the situation leads to chronic fatigue and medical leaves, which in the end impacts travelers by removing trains from circulation. This, in turn, causes overcrowding and increased wait times.

The subway union recently organized protests in front of the government headquarters and the Ministry of Finance, demanding salary increases and proper funding for the company, including the hiring of around 350 people.

At the same time, Metrorex employees are also aware of the dire situation unfolding at Romania’s state-owned train company, CFR Călători, also affected by shortages and recent cuts.

“They are canceling over 200 trains per week at CFR Călători. Imagine what 10 canceled subway trains mean," said the Metrorex union leader. The train company’s employees also threatened to strike in February.

In reply, finance minister Tanczos Barna stated on Saturday, February 1, after the government meeting, that it is unacceptable for a company operating at a loss to have collective labor agreements with unsustainable salary increases. The official added that it is unfair for the Bucharest subway to be subsidized by Romanian taxpayers from all over the country.

Last month, Metrorex increased the price of its fares, from RON 3 to RON 5 for a single trip, while monthly subscriptions increased from RON 80 to RON 100. The subway company has been operating at a loss for years, and its union representatives have had a close, longstanding relationship with the ruling Social Democrats.

(Photo source: Andrei Stanescu | Dreamstime.com)