Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 13:02
Social
Popular street food container in downtown Bucharest burns down
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A popular street food container, on Buzesti Street, near Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, burned down on Thursday, October 10, according to Mediafax. The kitchen personnel managed to get out in time and no victims were recorded.

From the videos posted by Mediafax, the place that burned down seems to be Vic’s Container, one of several street kitchens in the area.

The fire broke in the street kitchen during the cooking process. The container restaurant had barbecue in the menu on Thursday, so it’s possible that the fire started from the barbecue.

Luckily, the firefighters managed to put out the fire and it didn’t get to expand to other buildings in the vicinity.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vic Container on Facebook)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 13:02
Social
Popular street food container in downtown Bucharest burns down
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A popular street food container, on Buzesti Street, near Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, burned down on Thursday, October 10, according to Mediafax. The kitchen personnel managed to get out in time and no victims were recorded.

From the videos posted by Mediafax, the place that burned down seems to be Vic’s Container, one of several street kitchens in the area.

The fire broke in the street kitchen during the cooking process. The container restaurant had barbecue in the menu on Thursday, so it’s possible that the fire started from the barbecue.

Luckily, the firefighters managed to put out the fire and it didn’t get to expand to other buildings in the vicinity.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vic Container on Facebook)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40