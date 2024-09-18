 

Bucharest Stock Exchange to display real-time stock prices on outdoor screen

19 September 2024

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is preparing to display real-time stock prices on an external display system at its headquarters in America House, Profit.ro reported. The display is meant to increase the visibility of publicly-traded Romanian companies.

The number of investors at the Bucharest Stock Exchange has doubled in the last three years, reaching over 200,000 accounts. However, the market operator aims to raise awareness that many major Romanian companies are listed and that their shares can be purchased through brokers' trading terminals.

For this purpose, BVB plans to install screens that will display real-time stock quotes at its headquarters in Victoriei Square, according to information obtained by Profit.ro from multiple sources within the institution. The initiative is modeled after the giant display board in Times Square, New York, where stock prices can be followed by passersby.

BVB intends to install this display system on America House, where the company operating the Romanian stock exchange system has rented space on the first floor with an exit to Victoriei Square.

The stock exchange is expected to submit the project documentation to District 1 City Hall after this month.

Screens are also expected to be installed facing the inner courtyard, where America House rents spaces for public dining, allowing customers to view stock quotes. BVB already operates a café on the ground floor of the building, where those interested in the dynamics of financial markets are welcomed. 

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

