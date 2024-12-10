Bucharest Stock Exchange explores expansion into Moldova by opening a Stock Exchange in Chișinău

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced it is exploring options to establish a stock exchange in Chișinău, the capital of the Republic of Moldova. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Moldovan state and other local partners and is aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Romania and Moldova.

Leveraging its 30 years of expertise, the BVB aims to build a robust and modern capital market in the Republic of Moldova. The project is envisioned to not only catalyze the growth of Moldova's economy but also to foster stronger ties between Romanian and Moldovan businesses, positioning them as regional leaders in the long term.

"The Bucharest Stock Exchange sees immense potential in the Moldovan economy," BVB said in a press release. "Developing a competitive capital market through the Chișinău Stock Exchange will unlock this potential and promote broader economic integration."

The establishment of the Chișinău Stock Exchange is expected to provide vital access to financing for Moldovan companies, encouraging innovation and growth. This endeavor aligns with BVB's broader goal of supporting regional development and economic stability.

Updates on the project's progress will be shared as developments occur.

As of December 10, 2024, Purcari Wineries is the sole Moldovan company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Based in Moldova, Purcari operates wineries in both Moldova and Romania and has been trading on the BVB since February 2018.

Other Moldovan companies have expressed interest in listing on the BVB. Notably, Moldova-Agroindbank (maib), the country's largest bank, has announced plans to go public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Moldcell, Moldova's second-largest telecommunications operator, was also considering listing its shares on the BVB.

These developments indicate a growing trend among Moldovan companies to access broader capital markets through listings on the BVB, aiming to enhance their growth prospects and regional presence.

(Photo source: BVB)