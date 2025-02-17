Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB) will no longer issue integrated travel passes, combining both surface-level and subway travel, for the North Railway Station – Otopeni Airport route starting Monday, February 17, according to the Intercommunity Development Association for Public Transport Bucharest-Ilfov (TPBI).

Such passes allowed travelers access to virtually all public transportation in the capital, useful for those coming from the Otopeni Airport in particular. Importantly, travel passes purchased before Monday at 00:00 will remain valid until their expiration.

Integrated travel passes for surface transport, excluding the trains operated by CFR, and the subway will still be available.

"Starting Monday, February, 17, 2025, at 00:00, STB S.A., the operator managing the Automatic Fare Collection System in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, will no longer be able to issue integrated travel passes for the metropolitan train service (North Railway Station – Otopeni Airport route), surface transport, and/or subway. As such, the following travel passes will no longer be available: the Tourist Travel Card (valid for 24 or 72 hours) and the Integrated Metropolitan Subscription (valid for 1, 6, and 12 months)," the statement published on Facebook says.

Passengers arriving at Otopeni Airport and wishing to travel to Bucharest by train will need to buy a ticket at the Otopeni terminal specifically for this journey. Subsequently, to use public surface transport in the Bucharest-Ilfov region or the subway, they will need to purchase travel passes separately on a transport card from STB/Metrorex sales centers or vending machines.

Travelers can also pay through other methods such as contactless bank card payment at validators, SMS to 7458, mobile apps like 24Pay or Bilet TB, or by reloading transport cards at SelfPay stations.

TPBI stated that discussions will continue with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Railway Reform Authority, and the involved transport operators to establish a fully integrated transport and fare system in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, covering surface transport, subway, and metropolitan train services.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia de dezvoltare intercomunitara on Facebook)