Transport

Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets

17 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB) will no longer issue integrated travel passes, combining both surface-level and subway travel, for the North Railway Station – Otopeni Airport route starting Monday, February 17, according to the Intercommunity Development Association for Public Transport Bucharest-Ilfov (TPBI). 

Such passes allowed travelers access to virtually all public transportation in the capital, useful for those coming from the Otopeni Airport in particular. Importantly, travel passes purchased before Monday at 00:00 will remain valid until their expiration.

Integrated travel passes for surface transport, excluding the trains operated by CFR, and the subway will still be available.

"Starting Monday, February, 17, 2025, at 00:00, STB S.A., the operator managing the Automatic Fare Collection System in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, will no longer be able to issue integrated travel passes for the metropolitan train service (North Railway Station – Otopeni Airport route), surface transport, and/or subway. As such, the following travel passes will no longer be available: the Tourist Travel Card (valid for 24 or 72 hours) and the Integrated Metropolitan Subscription (valid for 1, 6, and 12 months)," the statement published on Facebook says.

Passengers arriving at Otopeni Airport and wishing to travel to Bucharest by train will need to buy a ticket at the Otopeni terminal specifically for this journey. Subsequently, to use public surface transport in the Bucharest-Ilfov region or the subway, they will need to purchase travel passes separately on a transport card from STB/Metrorex sales centers or vending machines. 

Travelers can also pay through other methods such as contactless bank card payment at validators, SMS to 7458, mobile apps like 24Pay or Bilet TB, or by reloading transport cards at SelfPay stations. 

TPBI stated that discussions will continue with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Railway Reform Authority, and the involved transport operators to establish a fully integrated transport and fare system in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, covering surface transport, subway, and metropolitan train services. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia de dezvoltare intercomunitara on Facebook)

Normal
Transport

Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets

17 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB) will no longer issue integrated travel passes, combining both surface-level and subway travel, for the North Railway Station – Otopeni Airport route starting Monday, February 17, according to the Intercommunity Development Association for Public Transport Bucharest-Ilfov (TPBI). 

Such passes allowed travelers access to virtually all public transportation in the capital, useful for those coming from the Otopeni Airport in particular. Importantly, travel passes purchased before Monday at 00:00 will remain valid until their expiration.

Integrated travel passes for surface transport, excluding the trains operated by CFR, and the subway will still be available.

"Starting Monday, February, 17, 2025, at 00:00, STB S.A., the operator managing the Automatic Fare Collection System in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, will no longer be able to issue integrated travel passes for the metropolitan train service (North Railway Station – Otopeni Airport route), surface transport, and/or subway. As such, the following travel passes will no longer be available: the Tourist Travel Card (valid for 24 or 72 hours) and the Integrated Metropolitan Subscription (valid for 1, 6, and 12 months)," the statement published on Facebook says.

Passengers arriving at Otopeni Airport and wishing to travel to Bucharest by train will need to buy a ticket at the Otopeni terminal specifically for this journey. Subsequently, to use public surface transport in the Bucharest-Ilfov region or the subway, they will need to purchase travel passes separately on a transport card from STB/Metrorex sales centers or vending machines. 

Travelers can also pay through other methods such as contactless bank card payment at validators, SMS to 7458, mobile apps like 24Pay or Bilet TB, or by reloading transport cards at SelfPay stations. 

TPBI stated that discussions will continue with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Railway Reform Authority, and the involved transport operators to establish a fully integrated transport and fare system in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, covering surface transport, subway, and metropolitan train services. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia de dezvoltare intercomunitara on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 February 2025
Transport
Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets
17 February 2025
Cinema
From hopelessness to hope: A Romanian orphanage survivor’s path to healing in IZIDOR, a short film
17 February 2025
Society
Romania faces coldest week of this winter with snow and freezing weather, meteorologists say
17 February 2025
Politics
Romanian foreign minister: NATO eastern flank states must participate on Ukraine peace discussions
17 February 2025
Transport
PwC Autofacts: Romania's new car sales set to grow by 1.1% in 2025, production expected to decline
17 February 2025
Politics
US vice president says Romania canceled presidential election over “flimsy intelligence suspicions” and “continental pressure”
14 February 2025
Events
Tickets for Romania’s 2025 George Enescu Festival go on sale on February 15
14 February 2025
Macro
Inflation slightly down to 4.95% in Romania in January 2025