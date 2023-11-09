City Hall starts installing Christmas lights in Bucharest

Bucharest City Hall has started putting up the city’s Christmas lights, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. The plan is to have all the main streets decorated for the winter holidays by November 30, when the festive lighting will be officially switched on.

The Bucharest Municipal Public Lighting Company has already put up the lights on Unirii Blvd., Lascăr Catargiu Blvd., Regele Mihai I al României Blvd., and Kiseleff Road, the mayor said.

This year, in addition to the festive lights kept in storage from previous years, the City Hall will also buy and rent additional decorations. Mayor Dan previously said that the local authorities decided to allocate RON 5 million (some EUR 1 million) for festive lighting installations this season, from just below RON 2 million last winter.

The 16th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 30.

