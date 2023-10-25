Bucharest City Hall has EUR 1 mln budget for Christmas lights this year

Bucharest has a higher budget for Christmas lights this year, general mayor Nicuşor Dan said. The City Hall decided to allocate RON 5 million (some EUR 1 million) for festive lighting installations this season, from just below RON 2 million last winter.

In 2019, the local administration spent RON 21 million on Christmas lights.

“Last year, we allocated just under two million (e.n. RON 2 million), and this year we are allocating 5. In 2019, 21 million were allocated. The people of Bucharest asked, and we listened,” Dan said on Tuesday, October 24, quoted by Agerpres.

According to the mayor, the local administration will use the funds to rent and buy festive lighting installations this year, which will be used to light up the city’s big boulevards. Last season, the City Hall mainly used the lights it already had from previous years.

“Regarding the Christmas market, this year we budgeted RON 7.5 million, of which we estimate to recover RON 3.5 million from rentals, so our expense should be RON 4 million,” mayor Dan also noted.

The Municipal Public Lighting Company launched two tenders on SEAP for the rental and purchase of decorations for Bucharest’s festive lighting during the winter holidays, Agerpres reported. One is a rental contract worth an estimated RON 3.35 million, while the other is a purchase contract of close to RON 2 million.

The 16th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 30.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)