Events

Bucharest Christmas Market 2023 to open at the end of November

09 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 16th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 30. 

According to an announcement from CREART – Bucharest’s Center for Creation, Art and Tradition, the annual fair will once again transform Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest, close to the Parliament Palace, awaiting visitors until December 26.

Those who want to participate in the fair as exhibitors can register until October 23. Further details are available here (in Romanian).

In 2022, the five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Bucharest Christmas Market 2023 to open at the end of November

09 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 16th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 30. 

According to an announcement from CREART – Bucharest’s Center for Creation, Art and Tradition, the annual fair will once again transform Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest, close to the Parliament Palace, awaiting visitors until December 26.

Those who want to participate in the fair as exhibitors can register until October 23. Further details are available here (in Romanian).

In 2022, the five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline