Bucharest Christmas Market 2023 to open at the end of November

The 16th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the Romanian capital city, will open its doors on November 30.

According to an announcement from CREART – Bucharest’s Center for Creation, Art and Tradition, the annual fair will once again transform Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest, close to the Parliament Palace, awaiting visitors until December 26.

Those who want to participate in the fair as exhibitors can register until October 23. Further details are available here (in Romanian).

In 2022, the five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)