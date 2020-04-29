Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:52
Bucharest restaurant offers cookbooks to customers
29 April 2020
Customers ordering products worth more than RON 100 from the Blid Locantă Românească restaurant in Bucharest also receive a cookbook from the venue’s portfolio, as a bonus.

The restaurant already offered 100 cookbooks to customers who placed orders around Palm Sunday or Easter and plans to continue the project.

“We offer 500 more copies, out of the ten titles we have in our portfolio,” said Cosmin Dragomir, co-owner of Blid Locantă Românească and initiator of GastroArt.

The restaurant also announced the launch of the delivery website and the partnership with the delivery service BeeFast.

Blid is part of the GastroArt concept that developed gastroart.ro, the first online magazine dedicated to researching the history of Romanian gastronomy and hospitality, and the GastroArt Publishing House specialized in gastronomy.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

1
 

