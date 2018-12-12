Bucharest makes public transport free for students

Bucharest students will be able to use the over-ground public transport for free, according to a project approved by the Bucharest General Council (CGMB) on December 12.

This applies to students aged up to 18 who attend classes in the accredited and authorized pre-university system. CGMB also voted an amendment making public transport free for students in the 11th and 12th grades.

At the same time, one attendant for every pensioner residing in Bucharest will get to use the over ground public transport for free, CGMB decided. Attendants will benefit from free public transport if they accompany pensioners aged minimum 63 in the case of women and minimum 65 in the case of men, and if they hold a transport card for this purpose. The City Hall argued that the measure was needed because of the transport needs of the elderly.

“Taking into account the transport needs of the elderly for buying general consumption goods, medicines, making visits to the doctor […] these vulnerable people with a reduced mobility because of their age and various illnesses need to be accompanied by an attendant,” the project reads.

According to data from the National Statistics Institute, there were 484,450 pensioners in Bucharest in 2017. Out of these, 58,802 had invalidity pensions and received transport facilities.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea also said that she will present next year a project making over ground public transport free for all Bucharest residents, Mediafax reported. The mayor said this is meant to encourage the use of public transport over that of personal cars, and that the measure is dependent on having a “well-sized auto park.” Back in 2016, soon after winning the local elections, mayor Firea announced a plan to introduce free public transport in Bucharest.

