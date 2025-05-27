Bucharest Opera Festival returns in June with ten performances in the lineup

The Bucharest National Opera has announced the fourth edition of the Bucharest Opera Festival, which will take place this summer, from June 15 to 24. Over the course of ten evenings, audiences will enjoy a diverse lineup of opera, ballet, operetta, musical, rock opera, and concert performances presented by companies from Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

The festival will bring together 10 productions from leading lyrical theaters, including the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Chișinău and the Ruse Opera.

Participating Romanian institutions include the Romanian National Opera Houses in Iași and Timișoara, the Hungarian Opera of Cluj-Napoca, the Opera in Brașov, the "Nae Leonard" Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Galați, and the Radio Chamber Orchestra.

Held at the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, the festival is expected to gather more than 1,500 performers, musicians, dancers, and technical staff, transforming the stage daily to accommodate entirely different performances.

This year's edition shifts focus from individual themes to a broader celebration of Romania's lyrical culture, showcasing works like Nabucco, Cinderella, Faust, Jesus Christ Superstar, and many others, in productions that highlight the richness and diversity of the operatic scene in the region.

Tickets are available at tickets.operanb.ro and at the Romanian National Opera's box office. The program can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Imaengine/Dreamstime.com)