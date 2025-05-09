Events

Bucharest's Open Streets program brings vintage cars, shows, lights festival this weekend

09 May 2025

The Open Streets program, which sees the city's major arteries close for car traffic and become pedestrian areas, returns this weekend with a program of exhibitions, concerts, and a Festival of Lights.

On Saturday, May 10, at 2:00 p.m., the public is invited to the Made in Romania exhibition, which presents a selection of civilian vehicles produced in the country between 1957 and 1990. It is organized by the Retromobil Club Romania Association.

Also on Saturday, between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM, the Festival of Lights will light Calea Victoriei, between the National Museum of Art of Romania and the National Military Club Palace (Cercul Militar), with hundreds of pedestrian lanterns, in what is meant as "a symbolic route of discovery and creativity." The National Organization of the Scouts of Romania event invites the public of all ages to participate in educational and creative outdoor workshops.

On Sunday, May 11, the magic show "Magitot sunt eu" by the Romanian Dramaturgs' Theatre is scheduled starting at 6:00 p.m. on the sidewalk at the National Museum of Art of Romania. In parallel, in the area of the Kretzulescu Church, the public can attend the show "Freestyle Puppetry," a production of the Țăndărică Animation Theatre.

The weekend ends with a concert by Irina Sârbu, scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at 6:00 p.m., on the esplanade of the National Military Club Palace.

(Photo: Arcub)

(Photo: Arcub)

The Open Streets program, which sees the city's major arteries close for car traffic and become pedestrian areas, returns this weekend with a program of exhibitions, concerts, and a Festival of Lights.

On Saturday, May 10, at 2:00 p.m., the public is invited to the Made in Romania exhibition, which presents a selection of civilian vehicles produced in the country between 1957 and 1990. It is organized by the Retromobil Club Romania Association.

Also on Saturday, between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM, the Festival of Lights will light Calea Victoriei, between the National Museum of Art of Romania and the National Military Club Palace (Cercul Militar), with hundreds of pedestrian lanterns, in what is meant as "a symbolic route of discovery and creativity." The National Organization of the Scouts of Romania event invites the public of all ages to participate in educational and creative outdoor workshops.

On Sunday, May 11, the magic show "Magitot sunt eu" by the Romanian Dramaturgs' Theatre is scheduled starting at 6:00 p.m. on the sidewalk at the National Museum of Art of Romania. In parallel, in the area of the Kretzulescu Church, the public can attend the show "Freestyle Puppetry," a production of the Țăndărică Animation Theatre.

The weekend ends with a concert by Irina Sârbu, scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at 6:00 p.m., on the esplanade of the National Military Club Palace.

(Photo: Arcub)

Normal

