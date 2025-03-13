Bucharest NGOs criticize decision to reportedly allow car access in Băneasa Forest

Over 30 NGOs and civic groups in Bucharest are protesting a recent decision by Ilfov’s Forestry Directorate and the Greenfield Băneasa Federation to open another forest road in Băneasa Forest to vehicle traffic. They argue the project will lead to the fragmentation of the forest, posing a serious threat to nature and the health of Bucharest residents.

The project agreement concerns a road that runs between Consolight and Aleea Padina, which has already been widened, gravel-paved, and equipped with traffic signs, and was opened to vehicles on March 12 following discussions at the District 1 City Hall. However, the decision has been temporarily postponed until barriers with license plate recognition systems are installed, allowing access only to residents and those who pay the toll, according to a press release.

Residents of the Greenfield neighborhood apparently identified the forest road, and efforts to use it for vehicle traffic began two years ago. The contract between state forestry administrator Romsilva and the Greenfield Băneasa Federation was ultimately signed only after the road was prepared, on February 28. To minimize environmental impact, the road will be closed on weekends, according to G4Media.

In response, NGOs have formally requested that vehicle access not be allowed, advocating instead for sustainable access solutions that do not negatively impact the forest.

“While proper car access for the high-density Greenfield residential area is undeniable, opening a forest road is not the solution. This move will not solve the traffic issue but will merely shift it to the other side of the forest,” they say in a press release.

Civic associations and opponents of the project around the Network for Urban Nature also say that the action is legally questionable, as laws allow landowners to use forest roads only when no public access exists, which does not apply in this case. Instead, they say, long-term solutions such as connections to the Ring Road, pedestrian and bicycle passages linking Otopeni, Tunari, Greenfield, and Băneasa, and improvements to public transport would protect the forest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rețeaua pentru Natură Urbană press release)