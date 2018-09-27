Bucharest City Hall allots more money to its culture & events centers

Two of the cultural centers subordinated to the Bucharest City Hall will receive additional funds after a budget adjustment approved by the Bucharest City General Council on September 26, Mediafax reported.

Creart, which is the organizer of the recent Bucharest Days, will get an extra RON 11 million (EUR 2.3 million). Arcub will receive an additional RON 7 million (EUR 1.5 million).

Creart organizes the Bucharest Days event, the Bucharest Christmas Market, and the iMapp Bucharest video mapping competition (pictured), among others. The Bucharest Days event of last weekend featured free-entrance concerts of Rod Stewart and Hurts.

Arcub organizes such events as the Spotlight light festival, the Bucharest Jazz Festival or the street theater festival B-FIT in the Street. This weekend it organizes Centenar Fest, dedicated to the anniversary of the 1918 Union, and featuring concerts of local bands and several film screenings. Local groups Suie Paparude and Trooper decided to withdraw from the lineup of Centenar Fest earlier this month after finding out it is associated with the City Hall.

In the first 11 months of 2017, the public institutions organizing shows and concerts in the capital received more than RON 403.8 million (some EUR 87 million) from the budget of the Bucharest City Hall.

This June, the Bucharest General Council (CGMB) approved the establishment of a new cultural center of the Bucharest City Hall. It is called Expo Arte, and is the third established within less than a year.

At the beginning of the year, CGMB approved the establishment of the Lumina Cultural Center, meant to “promote excellence in culture” and to monitor and analyze the Great Union Centennial projects developed by all public institutions in Bucharest. In September of 2017, CGMB approved the establishment of the Dinu Lipatti Arts House, a cultural institution organizing events and publishing various materials related to the life and work of Romanian composer and pianist Dinu Lipatti.

