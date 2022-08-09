Bucharest mayor announces solutions for the capital's Circus Park

Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan has announced that he intends to solve the issues that have been negatively impacting the Capital’s Circus Park.

In order to do so, he has signed an urban planning certificate for the construction of a deep well to supply the park’s lake, so as to keep the water’s level constant throughout the entire year, as well as an irrigation system for the park’s green space.

"We have signed the town planning certificate for the construction of a deep well to supply the lake and irrigate the green space in the park. The feasibility study has already been carried out and the technical and economic indicators are to be approved by the General Council of Subsequently, the Bucharest Lakes, Parks, and Recreation Administration will prepare the documentation for the procurement of design and execution services," said the mayor on his Facebook page.

The Circus Park’s lake is of natural formation and fed by its own springs, but over the years the water level has fallen dramatically due to the construction of several buildings with deep foundations in the area, which have clogged the underground springs that feed it.

"This investment is very important for the protection and growth of the fauna and flora in the area and will help save the Egyptian lotus (Nelumbo nucifera), a plant that has become a symbol of Circus Park and is threatened with extinction due to the lake’s current low level of water," the mayor concluded.

Owing its name to the State Circus beside it, the Circus Park is located in Bucharest's Sector 2, and covers an area of 26 hectares.

It is an interesting park due to its Mediterranean flora, including rare species of trees such as Ginkgo Biloba, plane trees, and pond cypress, as well as the aforementioned Egyptian lotus species, which grow on the lake.

Another one of the park's attractions is the European pond turtle (Emys orbicularis), which populates the lake (and whose appearance in the park is unexplained).

(Photo source: Opreanu Roberto Sorin | Dreamstime.com)