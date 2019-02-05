Bucharest Jazz Festival launches 2019 competition

Bucharest Jazz Festival has launched the competition New Jazz Players, dedicated to young jazz musicians, both vocal and instrumental. The competition is part of the festival, set to take place this year between July 1 and July 7 in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square and at Arcub – Gabroveni Inn.

Romanian and foreign musicians residing in Romania, who are at most 30 years old, can enter the competition.

Three prizes will be awarded. The first prize amounts to EUR 1,000, the second to EUR 600, and the third to EUR 400. The winner of the first prize will be invited to perform at the 2020 edition of the event.

The 2015 and 2016 edition of the competition supported local jazz composers, while the 2017 run awarded beginner jazz vocalists, and the 2018 one young jazz instrumentalists.

The program of the Bucharest Jazz Festival is updated here.

(Photo: Sorin Toma/ Bucharest Jazz Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]