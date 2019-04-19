Bucharest municipality to invest EUR 250 mln in battered heating distribution system

Bucharest municipality contemplates investing RON 1.18 billion (EUR 250 million) in its battered heating distribution system. The Bucharest General Council will decide on this in its April 23 meeting. The works should be completed by 2023.

On April 17, the operator of the heating system, Radet went bankrupt, but mayor Gabriela Firea assured that a municipality company will take over Radet's network and activity and will upgrade the whole system.

Bucharest municipality will seek to finance the district heating system with EU funds, according to documents consulted by Economica.net. The municipality plans to upgrade the distribution network and cut its losses to 22.4% of the heating injected in the network. The heat lost should thus decrease from 306,670 Gcal in 2017 to 39,266 Gcal in 2023. The hot water losses will be reduced from 3.4 million cubic meters in 2017 to 62,630 cubic meters in 2023.

Before going ahead with such plans, however, Bucharest municipality must pay RON 150 million (EUR 30 million) to heat supplier Elcen by May 8 to prevent disruptions in hot water distribution in the city, Economica.net revealed.

