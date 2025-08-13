Tech

Bucharest International Air Show launches first exclusive NFT collection

13 August 2025

The Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) is set to launch the first exclusive NFT collection together with the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics, ICI Bucharest. NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) gained popularity in the last few years as a way of owning unique digital objects.

The NFT collection, titled “Cloud Chasers,” will be presented and officially launched on August 18 at Bucharest Băneasa “Aurel Vlaicu” International Airport. It marks the 15th anniversary of aviation excellence and also the first steps that BIAS wishes to take into emerging new technologies, such as blockchain and Web3. 

The collection will be released in a limited number of 50 unique units, of which 15 units will be labeled “Stratosphere VIP.” 

The Bucharest International Air Show, a major aviation event in Romania organized since 2009, brings together, year after year, civilian and military pilots from the country and abroad.  Every year, it attracts over 150,000 spectators, who can enjoy performances by more than 150 participating pilots.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest International Air Show on Facebook)

