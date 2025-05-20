Bucharest’s Unirii Square fountains bring back Water Symphony shows

Bucharest’s iconic Urban Fountains in Unirii Square will once again light up the city with the return of the “Water Symphony” shows, starting Friday, May 23. Now in its sixth edition, the event blends choreographed water displays with lights and music, transforming the fountains into a major summer attraction.

This year’s theme, “Galaxy of Legendary Films,” draws inspiration from iconic soundtracks and cinematic worlds. The open-air shows will feature music from globally loved movies, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Romanian classics such as Veronica and Ciuleandra.

Organized every weekend until September 28, the shows will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Performances are free to attend and scheduled as follows:

In May and August: access from 20:30, with shows beginning at 21:00

In June and July: access from 21:00, with shows beginning at 21:30

In September: access from 19:30, with shows beginning at 20:00

A special addition to this year’s edition will be a drone show that will animate legendary film characters in the night sky. These aerial displays are set for May 31, June 14, and July 5.

Traffic will be restricted during performance hours on the stretch of Unirii Boulevard between Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard and Splaiul Independenței.

The fountains were fully modernized in 2018 and are considered one of the most advanced installations of their kind in Europe. The 1.4-kilometer-long system includes 44 digitally controlled fountains and a central mosaic featuring cultural motifs from Romanian history and tradition.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)