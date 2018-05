A new edition of the Bucharest Food Truck Festival takes place between May 25 and May 28 at Romexpo.

The public can expect to find here burgers and hot dogs, tacos and burritos, pasta, grills and barbeques, desserts and many more.

Passes for the event cost RON 35 (EUR 7.5) and are available at eventim.ro. More about the festival here.

