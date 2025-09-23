Bucharest may regulate use of electric scooters this year

The interim mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu, believes that the regulation on the use of electric scooters could be adopted by the end of the year.

He told Radio Romania Actualități that he does not support banning them, but rather regulating their use, news agency Agerpres reported.

"There are two components [of the regulations]: there is the component for those who are in the ride-sharing regime, the economic operators who put them on the street and rent them - anyone with a card uses them - and there is the regime of circulation on public roads, regulated by the Highway Code. We have a regulation for both situations that we have finalized, we have put it into public debate. It will definitely be adopted no earlier than December," said Bujduveanu.

Beyond the accidents that occur, he mentioned, there are other problems, such as abandoning scooters in green spaces or failing to comply with traffic rules.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)