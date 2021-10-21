Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 10:25
Bucharest to host Covid-19 vaccination ‘marathon’ this weekend

21 October 2021
Another Covid-19 vaccination marathon, an event where vaccination is open 24/7 without prior appointment, is scheduled to take place in Bucharest this weekend.

The event comes as the authorities are trying to increase the vaccination coverage, currently at only around 35% of the population, against the background of a fourth wave that has hit the country harder than previous ones, with record numbers of daily Covid-19 cases, deaths, and hospital admissions. 

The event starts on October 22 at 8:00 and runs until the morning of October 25.

The marathon takes place in six centers, where all approved vaccines will be available.

The six centers, which will be open 24/7 over the weekend, are Romexpo, the Metropolitan Circus, the National Library, Palatul Copiilor, Liberty Mall, and Mihai Eminescu Seniors’ Club.

The event is open to all eligible categories (12+) for the first dose, the second dose, or the third one, according to CNCAV instructions.

More about the available vaccines in each center here.

The event is organized by the Covid-19 vaccination coordinating committee CNCAV, together with the Carol Davila University of Medicine, Bucharest’s Public Health Department (DSP), the Administration of Bucharest Hospitals, Bucharest City Hall, and the Culture Ministry.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

