Bucharest considers banning freight and garbage trucks during peak hours

The General City Hall of Bucharest is preparing a project to ease heavy congestion by banning freight and garbage trucks from circulating during peak traffic hours, Digi24 reported on September 23.

The interim mayor of Bucharest, Stelian Bujduveanu, said around 300,000 freight vehicles use the capital’s streets and should not be allowed access during the busiest times of the day. The proposal would prohibit such vehicles from operating between 7:00 and 9:00 and 16:00 and 19:00.

The mayor explained that the measure follows examples from other cities in Romania and abroad, where store deliveries are restricted to night hours to reduce daytime traffic disruptions. The planned ordinance would therefore establish a similar framework in Bucharest, requiring stores to be supplied outside of peak hours.

City officials argue that restricting freight and sanitation trucks would free up lanes for passenger cars, public transport, and emergency services.

The project is being drafted for public consultation before being submitted to the General Council of Bucharest for debate and approval.

If adopted, the ordinance would mark one of the most significant changes to traffic management in Bucharest in recent years, targeting what officials call a major contributor to congestion.

(Photo: Binzari Vasilii | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

