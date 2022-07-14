The Bucharest Community Foundation is offering funding worth RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000) for projects aimed at creating urban green spaces for Bucharest neighborhoods.

According to the Report on the State of the Environment in Bucharest, published by the Bucharest Community Foundation at the beginning of the year, in Bucharest there are more cars (1,838,869) than there are trees (1,717,339).

Bucharest has few green spaces, below the lower limit of 26 square meters per inhabitant that has been imposed by the European Union (GEO no. 114/2007), which contributes to pollution, rising temperatures through the heat island phenomenon, and a limited amount of space for recreation and sports and thus affects the quality of life.

The foundation will be financing 3-5 projects that aim to change this.

They will be looking to finance projects that make strategic interventions to conserve biodiversity and increase the protection of large areas of urban nature that do not yet have the status of public green spaces, and those that aim to develop new green spaces in Bucharest’s neighborhoods or to renew existing ones.

The selection of projects is to be carried out by a jury of people with experience in fields related to environmental quality and community organization, a representative of the Bucharest Community Foundation, as well as representatives of the ING Bank Romania and FAN Courier.

The deadline for submitting projects is August 31, 2022.

The foundation is acting in partnership with ING Bank Romania and FAN Courier, as part of the Environmental Platform for Bucharest.

The Environmental Platform for Bucharest, initiated by the Bucharest Community Foundation together with ING Bank Romania, brings together non-profit organisations, civic groups, public authorities, and private companies to collectively make a positive impact on the city. Their first initiatives are the Report on the State of the Environment in Bucharest and a couple of pilot projects related to the Văcărești Natural Park, Aerlive.ro and Verde Citadin (Urban Green), which are being further developed.

For more information about their latest project, head to their website.

