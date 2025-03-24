Photo gallery

Grand Hôtel du Boulevard, the newest five-star hotel in Bucharest, opens on Monday, March 24, under the international luxury Corinthia brand. The location was one of the Romanian capital’s most exclusive for around 150 years.

The hotel, a symbol of the capital, has been completely renovated and adapted to the standards of the international hotel chain while preserving the history of the building. First opened in 1873 under the name Hotel Herdan, after its then-owner Jacques Herdan, the hotel was renamed Grand Hôtel du Boulevard six years later, a name that has remained to this day.

The hotel now offers visitors 30 suites, as well as two restaurants, a Heritage café, a ballroom, a spa center, and a fitness room. Despite the renovation, it still retains some decorative elements from its early days, such as marble, wooden components, and ceiling decorations.

The hotel's main restaurant will operate under the SASS' Restaurant & Lounge brand, a name recognized for its exclusivity in Monaco. Founded in 1993 by Salvador Treves “Sassa” and his wife Yolande, the establishment is one of the most prestigious spots in an already exclusive small state. Now, the company is taking its first steps outside Monaco, with a pop-up restaurant in Saudi Arabia and a permanent location in Bucharest.

The restaurant, which has a capacity of 45, with 20 more in the lounge, will operate daily from 7:00 PM to 2:00 AM, with live performances by artists. After 11:00 PM, the area introduces DJs.

The restaurant management has stated that the location is open to guests who are not staying at the hotel, including walk-ins, subject to table availability. Additionally, the venue reserves the right to select its clientele.

The other restaurant, Boulevard 73, combines French and Romanian cuisines and embraces the farm-to-table philosophy.

Over time, Grand Hôtel du Boulevard has hosted guests such as Austrian emperor Franz Josef, Romanian poet Tudor Arghezi, political figures like Octavian Goga, legendary sculptor Constantin Brâncuși, and others.

The hotel will focus on foreign tourists, with peppered room prices starting at EUR 580 per night for a 31-32 square meter Junior Suite and going up to EUR 2,570 for a 115-116 square meter Signature Suite, the most expensive category.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the hotel)