Sidonie Mézaize-Milon, the founder of Librairie Kyralina, the only French bookstore in the capital, is looking for a buyer for her shares in the venture, actualitte.com reported

Mézaize and her partner opened Librairie Kyralina as a generalist bookstore in 2012, with a grant received from the Lagardère foundation. The bookstore carries the name Kyralina in reference to the Kyra Kyralina character developed by Romanian-born Panait Istrati, who wrote in French.

The bookstore stocks mainly French-language books, with a small minority of titles in Romanian. It is a generalist bookstore, covering French literature, the humanities and the arts, or young adult titles. It frequently organizes events or workshops for children on its premises.

Mézaize has moved back to France a few years ago, and the library has been managed by Valentine Gigaudaut. She will be departing Romania as well.

The bookstore currently has a team of four librarians.

(Photo: Tomo Minoda/ Librairie Kyralina)

