British School of Bucharest launches EAL Online School: Personalised English language support for Students worldwide

The British School of Bucharest has launched its EAL Online School, offering flexible, high-quality English language support to students both within BSB and worldwide. Designed to meet the needs of learners at any stage of their journey, the programme provides tailored pathways that build language skills, confidence and academic readiness.

Led by experienced EAL teachers with over 25 years of international and UK expertise, the EAL Online School supports a wide range of goals — from strengthening everyday communication to preparing for exams such as KET, PET, FCE and IELTS, or providing specialist subject-specific language support geared towards the study of academic disciplines from Year 7 through to A-Levels.

Jason Porter, Head of Secondary at BSB, underlines the importance of English mastery for academic success and personal development: "Achieving a mastery level of competency in English is a cornerstone for accessing the curriculum and giving students the best chances to excel both academically, but also socially. At BSB we understand this and in line with this, our EAL Online School provides all students with an individualised programme to suit all levels, abilities and needs. This ranges from language and grammar, to preparation for Cambridge language examinations, IELTS as a requirement for entry to many colleges and universities worldwide and our subject-specific language courses. These courses provide students with content language tailored specifically to support their learning across the full range of academic subjects, including preparation for IGCSE and A-Level. The programme is staffed by our own BSB staff who have many years' experience teaching English in British schools worldwide and in the UK. We invite you to enrol for one of our EAL online courses.’

A Personalised Learning Experience

Each student is assessed individually and receives a bespoke course shaped around their language level, learning pace and academic needs. Lessons are delivered by qualified teachers trained in the British education system, with flexible scheduling to support learners across time zones.

For those joining BSB, the programme ensures a smooth transition through ongoing communication with future subject teachers and continuous pastoral and academic support to prepare for in-person learning at BSB.

Sarah Porter, Head of Secondary EAL and Teacher of Modern Foreign Languages, highlights how this programme can ease transitions for international students: "This is an exciting step in the development of EAL teaching in BSB. We welcome students almost every year who, due to family commitments, join the school partway through the school year. This can be difficult even for English native speaker students, but for students with a lower level of English, joining school partway through the academic year can present yet more of a challenge, both academically and socially. With the launch of the new EAL Online School, students will be able to improve their English before joining BSB in a range of ways: conversationally (for the playground), academically (for their subject lessons through bespoke subject content vocabulary lessons) and finally through study of English grammar and vocabulary at the appropriate level. Additionally, the opportunity to prepare for Cambridge English examinations such as KET, PET or FCE will provide our online students with a sense of achievement and concrete evidence of progress."

Subject-specific language support and optional preparation modules for international exams are also available, helping students progress with clarity and confidence.

Course Options Aligned to Every Level

Following an initial assessment, students are placed in one of four tailored levels:

Bronze – Beginners (A0–A1) : Foundations in reading, writing, listening and speaking, plus classroom English;

: Foundations in reading, writing, listening and speaking, plus classroom English; Silver – Intermediate (A2) : Focus on fluency, academic vocabulary and PET/KET exam support;

: Focus on fluency, academic vocabulary and PET/KET exam support; Gold – Advanced (B1+) : Academic English aligned to IGCSE and A-Level, with PET/FCE preparation;

: Academic English aligned to IGCSE and A-Level, with PET/FCE preparation; IELTS: Comprehensive exam preparation with targeted feedback and mock assessments.

Getting Started: Assessment and Enrolment

To enrol, students complete a short form on the website. They are then guided through an assessment, including an online test and a live evaluation of writing and speaking. Based on CEFR levels, each student receives a personalised course recommendation, with the option to add exam preparation modules.

The experience of one BSB student highlights just how transformative the EAL journey can be: ‘Before joining the EAL programme at BSB, I really struggled with academic writing. But with the guidance of my teacher, Mr Ingham, writing essays at a higher level started to feel much more manageable. EAL not only helped me with structure and clarity but also taught me useful English expressions I wouldn’t have picked up otherwise. What made the biggest difference was how both my EAL teacher and my IELTS teacher, Mrs Porter, believed in me – every achievement was recognised and celebrated, which made even a stressful Year 13 feel motivating and positive. I’m especially proud of achieving a 7.5 in IELTS (including a perfect 9 in listening!) after just one month of preparation and scoring just two marks off an A in my first external English Literature exam. If you’re unsure about joining EAL, don’t be. They’ll support you more than you can imagine.’

25 Years of Academic Excellence

For 25 years, the British School of Bucharest has offered outstanding education to students from over 65 nationalities. Rated “Excellent” in all areas by the UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) in 2018, 2022 and again in 2025, BSB continues to lead with confidence in its commitment to academic quality, personal growth and global learning.

