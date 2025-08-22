British School of Bucharest celebrates outstanding A-Level results in 2025

News from Companies

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is celebrating another year of outstanding academic success as its graduating Year 13 students achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2025 A-Level examinations.

According to the school, 17% of grades awarded to the Class of 2025 were A*, 38% were A*-A, with 69% from A*-B and 85% being A*-C. These results confirm the school’s reputation for academic excellence.

Top universities in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada

The strong results have enabled graduates to secure places at some of the world’s most prestigious universities. In the United Kingdom, students will be joining leading Russell Group institutions including Imperial College London, UCL, King’s College London, Durham University, City St George’s, the University of Nottingham, Lancaster University and Loughborough University.

Further afield, students have gained admission to the University of Miami (USA) and the University of British Columbia (Canada). Across Europe, destinations include TU Delft, ArtEZ University of the Arts Arnhem, The Hotel School The Hague (Netherlands) and Bocconi University. Several students will also pursue medical studies within Europe at Charles University Prague 1st Faculty, Humanitas University (Italy) and Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest.

‘Many of our students have attained places at multiple universities in more than one country, often giving them a difficult choice to make. This year’s destinations and results once again demonstrate the global reach of our students. We are also delighted by the range of courses that our students will move on to in the arts, sciences and those with a more direct vocational link,’ said Philip Walters, University Guidance Counsellor.

A community success

The school highlighted that the results represent the culmination of 25 years of commitment and excellence by students, supported by dedicated teachers and parents throughout their educational journey.

Jason Porter, Head of Secondary School, stated:

‘The BSB community is deservedly proud to celebrate the exceptional achievements of its students in this year’s A-Level examinations once again. Over the 25 years since our foundation, we continue to be guided by our principles founded on the care and attention for every student as an individual, whilst working hard to bring our entire community together in the support and celebration of the success of our graduating students. These examination results are a testament to these principles, which are as strong as ever, even after 25 years and after significant growth and development.

Graduating students from BSB will now continue their educational journeys at leading universities around the world, including top institutions in the UK, Europe, and the United States. But although they may have walked through our school gates, they will always remain part of our community as Alumni and we will look forward to continuing to celebrate their future success as they continue to thrive and flourish.’



Reflecting on the broader journey of this year’s graduates, Chloe Millward, Head of Key Stage 5, added:

‘I am immensely proud of this year’s graduates. They have achieved outstanding results and are deservedly progressing to some of the world’s leading higher education institutions. This is a remarkable year group who, despite facing profound challenges and loss during the academic year, have demonstrated resilience, determination and academic excellence - achieving some of the best results in BSB history. We wish them every success as they embark on the next chapter of their journeys.'

Founded in 2000, the British School of Bucharest is a leading international school with around 700 students aged 2–18 representing over 65 nationalities. Its green campus in northern Bucharest provides a superb learning environment and features state-of-the-art facilities, including an Innovation Hub and an Entrepreneurship Hub, purpose-built classrooms, sports halls, libraries, music and performance rooms, playgrounds, a cooking studio and advanced technology and science laboratories.

In 2025, BSB was once again recognised by the UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) with the highest possible rating of ‘Excellent’ in all areas — the third consecutive inspection to achieve this distinction. The report confirmed the outstanding quality of students’ learning, achievement and personal development as well as compliance with all the Standards for British Schools Overseas.

