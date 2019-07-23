BRD-SocGen appoints new head of retail in Romania

Radu Topliceanu, one of the most experienced salespeople in the retail banking segment, will take over the retail operations of BRD-SocGen, the third-largest local bank by assets.

His four-year term starts on August 5, the bank informed. Topliceanu replaces Gheorghe Marinel, after BRD’s Board of Directors decided at the end of June not to prolong his mandate. “The appointment is subject to the prior approval of the National Bank of Romania and will take effect as of the date of this approval,” BRD reports.

The replacement is part of a broader management reshuffling at BRD-SocGen. The Board of Directors of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale at the end of June approved the dismissal of Gheorghe Marinel, Deputy CEO Retail, as well as the appointment of three new Deputy CEOs in the Bank’s Executive Board, namely Philippe Yves Henri Pierre Marie Thibaud, Mihai Tiberiu Selegean and Stephane Benoit Fortin.

Radu Topliceanu is a senior banker, with senior management positions within Raiffeisen Bank, where he has worked for over 11 years. His resume also includes Sberbank Slovenia, Sberbank Europe, and Standard Chartered Bank, the latter being the financial institution from where the French brought him to BRD.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

