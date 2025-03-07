Justice

Brazilian man caught with cocaine at Bucharest Airport

07 March 2025

A 26-year-old Brazilian man was arrested on March 4 at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport after being caught smuggling approximately 850 grams of cocaine, the Romanian Police announced

The man, under investigation for international and domestic drug trafficking, was found with two packages of cocaine taped to his legs, totaling 500 grams, divided into 78 small packages. An X-ray scan revealed unusual formations inside his abdomen, leading to his transport to a hospital, where he passed 62 additional packages containing 350 grams of powder, currently undergoing expert analysis.

“The criminal investigation documents revealed that, between February and March 2025, the man allegedly introduced, possessed, and transported high-risk drugs (cocaine) into Romania,” reads the Police statement.

The man was placed under 30-day preventive detention as part of ongoing investigations into high-risk drug trafficking.

The arrest followed a joint operation by the Ilfov Organized Crime Prevention Service, DIICOT prosecutors, and support from the Bucharest Regional Transport Police and border police.

As required by law, the suspect is entitled to all procedural rights and guarantees during the criminal process, including the presumption of innocence.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

