Brasov City Hall wants to build polyvalent hall

The Brasov City Hall wants to invest in a new polyvalent hall with 15,000 seats on the site of the city’s former stadium.

The municipality has allotted RON 1.5 million (EUR 322,000) from the local budget for the feasibility study, which will determine the size and exact cost of this project, reports local Mediafax. The local authorities will get their inspiration from the Cluj-Napoca polyvalent hall.

The municipality is analyzing several options to finance the project and plan to draw funding either from the state’s investment company or from the European Commission. The investment may be finalized in two years.

The Cluj-Napoca polyvalent hall, which was finalized in 2014, required an investment of EUR 16.5 million. It can host up to 10,000 people.

