Brașov has the most accessible public transportation system in Romania, report says

Brașov is currently considered the most accessible city in terms of public transportation in Romania, according to its residents. Târgoviște and Sibiu are also in the top three of the ranking compiled in a new report by Storia.

The study authors mentioned that the data was sourced from platforms like Google Traffic, Google Places, Airly, and Storia and reflect the perspectives of residents in those areas.

“Residents' perceptions of public transportation are essential for understanding the needs and expectations of communities. The rankings based on the T.R.A.I. index reflect both the successes and challenges that residents face regarding urban mobility. The differences between cities and neighborhoods highlight the need to continue investing in transport infrastructure to ensure a high level of accessibility for all Romanian residents,” stated Monica Dudău, Senior Marketing Manager at Storia & OLX Imobiliare, cited by Euronews Romania.

Brașov ranks first, with a score of 84.6, being considered the most accessible city in terms of public transportation by its residents. Next is Târgoviște, with a score of 83.2. Sibiu follows, with a score of 83, and Bucharest, with 81.5 points, because despite its heavy congestion, it benefits from an extensive public transport network.

Râmnicu Vâlcea (80.7) and Galați (80.5) round out the top cities where public transport is considered accessible.

Buzău and Iași both scored 80.2 points, reflecting positive perceptions of public transport accessibility among residents. Suceava and Oradea complete the top with scores of 79.9 and 79.7, confirming the general satisfaction of residents in these areas.

Conversely, some cities in Romania are perceived as having poor access to public transportation. With a score of 58.6, Călărași ranks last. Similarly, Alexandria and Drobeta-Turnu Severin are other cities where residents feel improvements are needed in public transportation.

Miercurea Ciuc and Slobozia, with scores of 61.4 and 63.9, are among the cities where public transport is considered less accessible. Other cities with similar mobility issues include Giurgiu (68.4), Botoșani (69.1), Deva (69.3), Tulcea (69.3), and Piatra Neamț, which scored 70.1.

Regarding neighborhoods, Bucharest's Basarab district is considered the most accessible for public transportation, with a score of 95.8. Additionally, residents of the Universitate district in Bucharest gave a score of 95.5 when rating their satisfaction with public transport.

In contrast, residents of the Popa Șapcă neighborhood in Pitești believe their area's public transportation is the least accessible, giving it a score of just 37.2. Other neighborhoods with low public transport accessibility include Ronaț in Timișoara (40.5) and Nicolae Grigorescu in Oradea (42.8).

Regarding public transport in European capitals, residents' satisfaction levels vary from 29% in Rome and Tirana to 91% in Vienna. This contrast is even greater in other cities, with satisfaction rates ranging from 22% in Palermo (Italy) to 95% in Zurich (Switzerland).

(Photo source: Douglas Ferreira | Dreamstime.com)