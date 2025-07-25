Central Romania: Drapers’ Bastion in Brașov to be restored with EU funding

The Drapers' Bastion in Brașov, built between the years 1450–1455, will be restored with European funds. The urban landmark will become an interactive museum integrated into the tourist circuit.

The rehabilitation of the Drapers' Tower will support not only tourism but also the construction sector, contributing to the economic and cultural revitalization of Brașov, according to the Central Regional Development Agency (ADR Centru) in a press release.

"The local authorities have decided to transform the bastion into a place where history and contemporaneity meet in an interactive museum integrated into the tourist circuit, while also being an educational space for pupils, students, and more,” the institution notes.

The total value of the project is nearly EUR 2.5 million, and the implementation period is 33 months. The value of the non-reimbursable funding allocated from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) is RON 10 million (EUR 2 million).

The rehabilitation project is unique in Brașov, as the municipality does not have a similar cultural infrastructure capable of combining educational, exhibition, and entertainment functions.

“Because the Drapers' Bastion is an important landmark, its restoration is part of a broader urban regeneration process in which our monuments occupy a special place. As such, we will better integrate this space into the daily life of Brașov residents and offer tourists a more attractive objective,” declared Brașov mayor George Scripcaru.

The Drapers' Bastion was underwent alterations and rehabilitation in 1521–1522, 1961–1962, and more recently, in 2008. However, since the last intervention, significant damage has occurred, mainly regarding the metal pavilion.

“The Drapers' Bastion is a public space with resonance in the collective consciousness of Brașov residents, one of the symbols of the city,” said Simion Crețu, General Director of the Central Regional Development Agency.

The project will include structural and architectural work with the corresponding equipment and fittings: consolidation of structural, architectural, or artistic elements; consolidation of masonry; reinforcement of the brick cornice; the historical exterior plasters will be preserved, restored, and conserved; restoration of the interior surfaces; restoration of archaeological vestiges (cistern and 16th-century building); revision of the guard walkway on the ground and third floors; replacement of the door carpentry, and others.

The visiting space will also be arranged and equipped, with various installations and artistic fittings put into operation, and equipment will be purchased to contribute to both energy efficiency and the improvement of accessibility and visitor experience.

(Photo source: regiocentru.ro)