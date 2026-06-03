Central Romania: Brașov’s first authorized private zoo features rare snakes

The first authorized private zoo in the Romanian city of Brașov opened at the beginning of May under the title “Dracula’s Reptiles,” attracting numerous visitors with its rare snake species. The zoo hosts the world's only species of blue snake, the scaleless corn snake, or the Tegu, the largest lizard in the Americas, in addition to scorpions and tarantulas, and African dormice.

Visitors can even interact with the specimens, under the supervision of their owner, Mircea Barbu, as a large portion of them are quite gentle. Around 70% of the animals are safe when it comes to interactions. Interactions with venomous animals, on the other hand, are not allowed or possible, according to the zoo owners.

Barbu began developing a passion for snakes and other animals at the age of 12. “I bought two iguanas along with their terrariums. Two years later, when I changed schools and started high school, I met my art teacher, who showed me that he also had tarantulas. I got tarantulas from him as well, and from there I entered this world that existed on forums and blogs at the time. I met more and more people because of my curiosity,” he said, cited by G4Media.

Over the years, Barbu invested tens of thousands of euros in his animal menagerie. He purchased the specimens in his private collection from Germany, Hungary, and France, and only part of them are included in the exhibition, which is authorized by the Brașov Veterinary and Food Safety Directorate.

Approximately 30 people can enter the exotic exhibition at a time, benefiting from guided tours and additional information provided by Mircea Barbu. A ticket costs RON 35 (EUR 7) for adults and RON 25 (EUR 5) for children. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and Friday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. The zoo is closed on Mondays.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Reptilele Lui Dracula on Facebook)