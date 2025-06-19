Generatik Launches: The platform that promises to simplify indoor advertising. Campaigns can now be planned in 20 minutes

News from Companies

Brand Management, a Romanian company with over two decades of expertise in offline advertising, announces the official launch of Generatik. This revolutionary digital platform fundamentally transforms how promotional campaigns are carried out in physical spaces. For the first time in Romania, an offline campaign can be planned in 20 minutes instead of 20 days. The launch marks a significant shift, improving operational workflows for brands seeking visibility in public spaces.

Generatik is designed as a comprehensive tool that combines all the campaign stages: location selection, budgeting, booking, implementation, and monitoring. The platform results from a process of intensive work by a multidisciplinary team of technology, artificial intelligence, and commercial communication specialists. It addresses the real needs of brands that frequently activate in malls and other strategic indoor locations, from retail and FMCG (especially beauty and food) to banking, technology, HoReCa, financial services, entertainment, transportation, or fitness centers. Malls are already a daily touchpoint for millions of consumers and, for brands, an increasingly valuable communication channel. With Generatik, planning a mall campaign becomes almost as easy as launching one on Facebook.

Through Generatik, Brand Management introduces an intuitive solution that saves time and resources, offering high control, traceability, and efficiency.

“Indoor advertising has an undeniable strategic advantage. It naturally engages with its audience when consumers are open to conversations with brands. Not coincidentally, indoor advertising delivers a conversion rate of 30% to 40%. Yet, due to logistical and other barriers, it has remained underutilized. Generatik removes these bottlenecks and creates the context for indoor access, optimization, and scale. With Generatik, we unlock the full potential of indoor advertising and bring it into the 21st century by offering a premium user experience”, said Laurențiu Jiga, CEO & Founder, Brand Management.

The First Platform Bringing Digital Efficiency to Offline Advertising

According to the latest study by Reveal Marketing Research, 27% of shoppers believe mall advertising is more effective than TV. 23% say the same when comparing indoor and social media ads. With these insights and the automation and efficiency brought by Generatik, the marketing mix could shift significantly.

Using machine learning algorithms, Generatik analyzes real-time audience behavior, foot traffic data, campaign history, and pricing to deliver personalized, relevant recommendations for each brand. The platform constantly evolves based on user behavior, becoming more precise with each interaction. This approach makes campaigns not only more effective but also increasingly predictable.

“Marketers and agencies are often slowed down by the lack of real-time data and overly complex implementation processes. We created Generatik to simplify this journey radically: relevant data, automation, clarity. Now, offline advertising can operate with the same efficiency as digital”, explained Laurențiu Jiga, CEO & Founder, Brand Management.

The platform’s functionality mirrors today’s market realities. Instead of weeks of planning and dozens of emails, a campaign can be generated in 20 minutes and launched within days. Generatik offers brands precise coverage and concrete data on estimated impact. It also features an interactive map of available spaces, filtering options based on budget, audience, demographics, foot traffic, area, and location type. The media plan is generated automatically within minutes, and implementation is managed through the platform via notifications and status reports.

“We wanted to offer brands a complete and easy-to-use solution. Suppose you have a product to launch and want to be present in the most relevant locations in the city. In that case, you can do everything on the platform—no intermediaries, no wasted time,”- added Răzvan Marincoi, Product Manager, Generatik. “This is the first time a brand can manage an indoor campaign as easily as on a social media platform. Generatik reduced the time needed to generate a media plan from 20 days to just 20 minutes for campaigns running in multiple mall-type locations nationwide. Moreover, location scouting is no longer required. The platform’s interactive map allows for selection, booking, and coordination from anywhere, in just a few steps.”

The platform mainly targets companies with annual advertising budgets between €100,000 and €500,000, seeking a reliable, transparent, fast system. It also supports marketing teams that manage multiple campaigns simultaneously and are searching for automated planning and performance tracking solutions.

Generatik already has active partners from retail, fitness, office buildings, and commercial networks, and is in advanced discussions with other key players to expand national coverage. At the same time, new features are being developed to integrate with reporting systems and real-time campaign impact analysis tools.

“Our vision for Generatik is one of accelerated growth and continuous innovation. We are already leaders in indoor advertising in Romania, and this product further strengthens our position. In the first year, we aim to integrate 50 of the most active players from key segments such as malls, fitness centers, and commercial networks. Moreover, we’re offering freemium access to those who register by the end of this year, including advanced machine learning and advertising intelligence features”, concluded Laurențiu Jiga, CEO & Founder, Brand Management.

Brand Management is Romania’s market leader in indoor advertising. It has implemented nationwide advertising campaigns with a success rate of 99.5%, across more than 150 mall-type and other locations.

Generatik is the first online platform in Romania designed to simplify planning, implementing, and monitoring indoor advertising campaigns. Its intuitive interface, precise demographic data, and intelligent algorithms enable fast and efficient interactions for all stakeholders in physical advertising—from venue owners and agencies to brands and execution partners.

*This is a press release.