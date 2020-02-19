Brancusi Day: Special events at the Art Museum in Bucharest, new museum inaugurated in Targu Jiu

Romania celebrates today 144 years since the birth of famous sculptor Constantin Brancusi, with special events being scheduled to take place in Bucharest and Targu Jiu – the city hosting the Sculptural Ensemble of Constantin Brancusi.
In Bucharest, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) offers free access to visitors throughout the day of February 19 and also organizes three guided tours in the Brancusi Hall of the National Gallery – at 14:00, 16:00 and 19:30. Moreover, at 19:00, the museum will host a high-tech projection show where the public will be able to watch holograms of the sculptor and his famous works. Further details are available here.
In addition, in Targu Jiu, the Constantin Brancusi National Museum is inaugurated today. The new museum was set up in the Barbu Ganescu house, where the Romanian sculptor stayed while working on the Sculptural Ensemble that comprises The Table of Silence, The Gate of the Kiss and the Endless Column, according to the Ministry of Culture.
Constantin Brancusi was born in 1876 in Hobita, in Southern Romania. Known as “the father of modern sculpture,” he was a painter, architect and a master of “abstract art.” He died in 1957, aged 81.
