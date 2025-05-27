Bozankaya delivers first of 18 new trams purchased by Iași

Bozankaya, the Turkish manufacturer of ecological vehicles for public transport, has delivered the first tram from the batch of 18 vehicles purchased by the Municipality of Iași, eastern Romania. According to the contract, which amounts to RON 141.4 million, the other 17 trams will be delivered in installments every 3 months.

The new trams, specially designed for the city of Iași, have three modules and a total capacity of 200 passengers. They are 20 meters long and 2.4 meters wide.

“For Bozankaya, being present in the Romanian market is both an honor and a responsibility. We want to contribute to the quality of urban transport in Iași and other cities in this country,” said Tufan Özkan, Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Procurement Officer of Bozankaya.

In his turn, mayor Mihai Chirica stated: “The Iași City Hall consistently and permanently supports local public transport and manages to gradually modernize it by implementing new projects, especially with European funding. Investments in the track, the purchase of state-of-the-art trams - such as those supplied by Bozankaya - and electric buses, plus the projects of the Public Transport Company, make public transport in our city comfortable, predictable, and modern.”

There are currently 16 modern Bozankaya trams running on the streets of Iași.

Tufan Özkan announced that the company’s position in the European market will be further strengthened in the coming period.

“After Romania, we are increasing our share in the European market with projects we will implement in Italy, Serbia, and the Czech Republic. We aim to present our engineering expertise and our production strength in many more countries and cities,” he said.

(Photo source: the company)