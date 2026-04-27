Administration

Botoșani tests first laser projection system for pedestrian crossings in Romania

27 April 2026

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The city of Botoșani, in eastern Romania, is currently testing the first laser projection system for pedestrian crossings in Romania.

The laser system involves projecting, from a pole, a pedestrian crossing onto the roadway.

The new laser pedestrian crossings are being tested in three locations in the municipality. The project aims to increase the visibility of pedestrian crossings at night, as well as in unfavorable weather conditions, according to mayor Cosmin Andrei.

“We are concerned with the safety of citizens, of traffic participants in the municipality of Botoșani, both pedestrians and drivers. To increase visibility at pedestrian crossings, we are testing a laser projection system over the markings we have at pedestrian crossings,” the mayor told Agerpres

The system will be especially useful during the winter, when pedestrian crossings are covered with snow, the local official said. The laser projection system may be expanded throughout the entire municipality if it proves efficient. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Andrei on Facebook)

Normal
Administration

Botoșani tests first laser projection system for pedestrian crossings in Romania

27 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Botoșani, in eastern Romania, is currently testing the first laser projection system for pedestrian crossings in Romania.

The laser system involves projecting, from a pole, a pedestrian crossing onto the roadway.

The new laser pedestrian crossings are being tested in three locations in the municipality. The project aims to increase the visibility of pedestrian crossings at night, as well as in unfavorable weather conditions, according to mayor Cosmin Andrei.

“We are concerned with the safety of citizens, of traffic participants in the municipality of Botoșani, both pedestrians and drivers. To increase visibility at pedestrian crossings, we are testing a laser projection system over the markings we have at pedestrian crossings,” the mayor told Agerpres

The system will be especially useful during the winter, when pedestrian crossings are covered with snow, the local official said. The laser projection system may be expanded throughout the entire municipality if it proves efficient. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cosmin Andrei on Facebook)

Normal

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