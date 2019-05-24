Bosch records strong revenue increase in Romania despite challenging conditions

German group Bosch, a leading global provider of technologies and solutions, recorded consolidated sales of RON 2.1 billion (EUR 452 million) in Romania, up by almost 9% compared to 2017, the company announced.

The total net sales, which include the sales of non-consolidated companies and internal sales to other companies in the group, reached RON 5.6 billion (EUR 1.2 billion), up by 29% over the previous year.

“The Bosch business in Romania developed again very well in 2018, despite challenging market conditions,” said Mihai Boldijar, general manager of Robert Bosch SRL and the group’s representative in Romania.

The company expects moderate increase in all activity sectors in Romania this year, considering the increasing challenges in the business environment, the group’s representative said.

Bosch invested some RON 555 million (EUR 120 mln) in 2018, especially in developing the production units for mobility solutions in Cluj and Blaj. The electronic components factory in Jucu, near Cluj-Napoca, opened a new production unit after a EUR 45 mln investment and the factory in Blaj also developed its production facilities and logistic infrastructure.

The group also invested EUR 25 million in a new office building in Cluj-Napoca, which will host its engineering center in the city starting next year. Bosch has some 570 employees in Cluj-Napoca, working on new technologies.

The group also has a business processes outsourcing center in Timisoara, which provides services in 18 languages. The center recorded double-digit growth in 2018 and moved to a new office building in the city center.

The group reached 7,800 employees in Romania at the end of 2018, up by 19% compared to end-2017. This year, Bosch celebrates 25 years since entering the Romanian market and will launch its own foundation that will support charities for disadvantaged people, habitat, education, environment protection and heath.

