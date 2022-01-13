Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Bosch Service Solutions opens global procurement hub in Timisoara

13 January 2022
Bosch Service Solutions has opened a global procurement hub in Timisoara to be served by 50 employees and is recruiting professionals specialized in the procurement area and other fields of activity.

"The new Strategic Procurement department is based on a team of specialized professionals with extensive expertise, whose responsibilities include the management of suppliers and all stakeholders, contractual negotiations aimed at customer requests from all regions of Europe, and other strategic tasks," the company announced.

In 2021, Bosch Services Solutions in Timisoara hired approximately 600 people specialized in fields such as software development, IT Help Desk, customer service, controlling, accounting, project management, logistics, procurement and sales, of which 50 specialists work exclusively in the new department.

"Timisoara has been one of the Global Business Services (GS) hubs for some time now, so the decision to set up a procurement hub here came somewhat naturally. It has also been very easy for us to adhere to the infrastructure and working methods we have found here, and I am pleased to see that the results so far have been very good," said Steffen Hammer, Vice President of Indirect Procurement for non-technical categories.

(Photo courtesy of Bosch)

